After 32 years, Kevin Rompa to retire from WBAY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thirty-two years. That’s how long Kevin Rompa has been bringing the news to the WBAY viewing area in Northeast Wisconsin.

On Friday, Kevin announced his retirement from the anchor desk. Kevin’s last day will be March 19.

“I arrived here back in 1989 to become Green Bay’s very first morning show anchor and I never left. In fact, in the 32 years I’ve been here, I’ve never even sent out a resume or tape to apply for another job. Never even looked at job openings, because WBAY always felt right and the grass definitely isn’t always greener,” Kevin says.

Kevin arrived in Green Bay in 1989 determined to supply Northeast Wisconsin with “a reason to start the day with a smile.” He joined the Action 2 News This Morning team and never looked back. He’s also the anchor of Action 2 News at Noon.

“Hopefully we shared a few laughs along the way, and even though the news is of course serious business, but also I hope we were able to bring you a little fun into your morning from time to time, too. I always loved it when a viewer would tell me that something we did or said on air made them laugh that day,” says Kevin.

Kevin grew up in Winona, Minnesota. He attended college at Winona State University and the Brown Institute of Radio and TV.

Kevin’s involvement with media started with delivering newspapers at age nine. Since then, he has worked as a news director and anchor/reporter for Wisconsin radio stations in New London and Appleton. His professional television experience began as an anchor and news reporter at WAOW-TV in Wausau, Wisconsin.

The rest is WBAY history.

We wish Kevin the very best on his retirement and hopefully some sleep!

“It’s been an enjoyable, rewarding run for me and my family here in Green Bay. Not a lot of sleep, but it’s been an amazing run. You guys watching at home have been such an important part of that, and I really appreciate you, too,” Kevin says.

Thank you for everything, Kevin! You truly are a class act.

“In retirement, I’m hoping to get some of that lost sleep of 32 years, get some of that back. And do some other things, too, including some extended road trips to explore more of our beautiful state and country with my wife, Maureen. Also, I’ll have more time to take care of mom who still actually lives in the house I grew up in in Minnesota. And also take up some new hobbies, new interests to go along with my old ones,” says Kevin.

