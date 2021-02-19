A FEW FLAKES TODAY... A FEW INCHES OF SNOW LATE SUNDAY

A disturbance aloft in our atmosphere is bringing us some light snow showers this morning. While the snow won’t be all that impressive, a few slick spots may develop where a fresh coating of snow lands on the roads. Skies will be cloudy, but some patchy sun is possible this afternoon. A brisk west wind will make it slightly colder. High temperatures will be mainly in the lower 20s, with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Your weekend looks like a mixed bag. Saturday will be bright and sunny. With a light southwest breeze, it will be the nicer of the two days to be outside. Then on Sunday, we’ll have cloudy skies and snow developing late in the day. Right now it looks like most folks will see 1-3″ of snow through Sunday evening... Although a southeast wind off of Lake Michigan may bring locally higher snowfall totals (4″?). However, the development of lake-effect snow is more uncertain and will be monitored as this next weathermaker draws closer.

Otherwise, next week looks milder. As we first told you earlier this week, next week’s highs will be mostly in the 30s. Some lower 40s are possible on Tuesday with a gusty west wind. Look for some major melting of our current snowpack as we closer to the end of February.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. Brisk at times. HIGH: 22

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Snappy cold with subzero wind chills late. LOW: 1

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Cold, but not much wind. HIGH: 24 LOW: 8

SUNDAY: Cloudy, but milder. Late snow... 1-3″ for most, but perhaps more (4″?) lakeside. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very mild, but breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. A few flakes. HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. HIGH: 29

