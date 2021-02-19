Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Rocks on Mars, snow in Wisconsin

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz is excited about the first high-resolution photos released from the Perseverance rover. He talks with Jeff Alexander on Action 2 News at 4:30 about what scientists are already learning from these photos.

Brad also gives us the latest First Alert Weather forecast for snow coming on Sunday along with milder winter temperatures.

This high-resolution image shows one of the six wheels aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover,...
This high-resolution image shows one of the six wheels aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover, which landed on Feb.18, 2021.(NASA/JPL-Caltech)

