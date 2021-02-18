Wisconsin rolling out COVID-19 vaccine registry website

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is launching a COVID-19 vaccine registry website.

The Department of Health Services describes it as “a central place to let people know where and when they can they can get vaccinated, and let them schedule an appointment.”

The registry will:

Screen people for eligibility

Guide you in making an appointment

Help you track your vaccine information

Send reminders to people to get their second dose

If you’re not eligible for a vaccine yet, the registry will put you on a waiting list to be notified when you become eligible.

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-registry.htm

“This registry will be vital in our effort to get all Wisconsinites access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “It will make it easier for the public to get vaccinated, and assist vaccinators in tracking available supply. It is important to remember that the vaccine supply in Wisconsin is extremely limited and that most people will not be able to get appointments to be vaccinated right away.”

Several health departments will start testing the system in their communities on Feb. 22. The City of Menasha Health Department is taking part in the test run.

The tool will become available to other health departments starting March 1, the same day people in education and child care sectors and other non-frontline essential health care personnel become eligible to get the vaccine.

It’s expected to be widely available by April 1.

The state says it will not be a “comprehensive resource” for all vaccine options. Many health care systems, pharmacies and local health departments have their own scheduling software.

