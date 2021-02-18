Advertisement

Wisconsin ice shanty removal deadline approaching

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s almost time to remove those permanent ice shanties for the season.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released this timeline for anglers:

• Wisconsin – Iowa boundary waters by Feb. 20

• Wisconsin – Minnesota boundary waters by March 1

• Inland waters south of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 1

• Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 12

• Wisconsin – Michigan boundary waters by March 15

Portable shanties are allowed after these dates. They must be removed from the ice when they are not in use and at the end of the day.

The DNR adds the familiar warning that the ice is never 100 percent safe. Anglers should check with their local fishing clubs and bait shops for ice conditions.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeland Care Inc. is one of five Managed Care Organizations in the state of Wisconsin.
Residents of NE Wisconsin long-term care facilities face evictions due to proposed Medicaid cuts
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin flies past 2 milestones: Over 1 million shots, over 250,000 vaccinated for COVID-19
Scene of police investigation in Oshkosh. Community members were told to avoid the 600 block...
UPDATE: Man arrested following police investigation in Oshkosh
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe...
INTERVIEW: Do’s and don’ts after getting the COVID-19 vaccine
Surveillance camera image from inside Blanck's Supper Club.
Fond du Lac County man saved after choking on prime rib

Latest News

WBAY Photo
INTERVIEW: Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith on his career and retirement
Ground controllers at the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California,...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rover has landed
Chris Roth interviews Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith
INTERVIEW: Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith plans retirement
Judge at James Prokopovitz murder trial
DEBRIEF: Delay in Prokopovitz murder trial
In-person classes at Omro High School were canceled after an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus...
DEBRIEF: Omro COVID-19 outbreak