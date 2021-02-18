Timber Rattlers return for 2021 season, fans welcome

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will return to the diamond on May 4.

The High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers will host the Beloit Snappers at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Timber Rattlers have not played since 2019. Last season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendance will be limited at 25 percent capacity.

All fans ages two and older will be required to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth. It can be removed for eating and drinking.

The team will implement socially distanced seating, requiring people from different households to sit at least six feet apart.

The 2021 season will be a little shorter than usual. There are 120 games on the schedule instead of the normal 140 games. There will be no playoffs and no All-Star game.

Timber Rattlers schedule: https://img.mlbstatic.com/milb-images/image/upload/milb/kku0vqlq7giyxyb2rvqe.pdf

Fans with ticket packages for the 2020 season will be contacted by the team about this season’s packages.

TICKETS

ONLINE: https://www.milb.com/wisconsin/ballpark/mini-plans

PHONE: (920) 733-4152

