Advertisement

Timber Rattlers return for 2021 season, fans welcome

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will return to the diamond on May 4.

The High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers will host the Beloit Snappers at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Timber Rattlers have not played since 2019. Last season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendance will be limited at 25 percent capacity.

All fans ages two and older will be required to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth. It can be removed for eating and drinking.

The team will implement socially distanced seating, requiring people from different households to sit at least six feet apart.

The 2021 season will be a little shorter than usual. There are 120 games on the schedule instead of the normal 140 games. There will be no playoffs and no All-Star game.

Timber Rattlers schedule: https://img.mlbstatic.com/milb-images/image/upload/milb/kku0vqlq7giyxyb2rvqe.pdf

Fans with ticket packages for the 2020 season will be contacted by the team about this season’s packages.

TICKETS

ONLINE: https://www.milb.com/wisconsin/ballpark/mini-plans

PHONE: (920) 733-4152

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeland Care Inc. is one of five Managed Care Organizations in the state of Wisconsin.
Residents of NE Wisconsin long-term care facilities face evictions due to proposed Medicaid cuts
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin flies past 2 milestones: Over 1 million shots, over 250,000 vaccinated for COVID-19
Scene of police investigation in Oshkosh. Community members were told to avoid the 600 block...
UPDATE: Man arrested following police investigation in Oshkosh
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe...
INTERVIEW: Do’s and don’ts after getting the COVID-19 vaccine
Surveillance camera image from inside Blanck's Supper Club.
Fond du Lac County man saved after choking on prime rib

Latest News

Oshkosh Area School District Adapted Sports League hosts first indoor soccer game.
Oshkosh Area School District’s Adapted Sports League holds first game
Dave Schroeder caught up with Seymour star Mason Dorn to talk about his stellar senior season.
Seymour’s Mason Dorn enjoying stellar SR season
Dorn is averaging around 30 ppg for the Thunder
Seymour's Mason Dorn enjoying sensational SR season
The Fiserv Forum is seen Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks to allow limited fans at Fiserv Forum