Texas family rationing baby’s oxygen tanks amid power outage

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (CNN) - The family of a 5-month-old baby, who was born premature, is running low on oxygen tanks and has been forced to ration them, due to the dayslong power outage in Texas.

Christopher Garcia was born with premature lungs and just came home from the hospital three weeks ago. His mom, Angel Garcia, is a nurse, and she’s been treating him with an electric machine that converts room air into oxygen.

But now, the power is out in their community and has been since Monday night, so the family is running short on oxygen canisters that don’t require electricity.

Christopher Garcia was born with premature lungs and just came home from the hospital three weeks ago. His mom, a nurse, had been treating him with an electric machine that converts room air into oxygen before the power went out.(Source: Angel Garcia via CNN)

“We’re not able to plug in his pulse oximeter to check on his oxygen. We’re keeping a constant eye on him to see how he’s doing,” Garcia told CNN.

Garcia says they have a fireplace but had to burn her 3-year-old daughter’s toy blocks when they started running out of wood. They made a makeshift heater out of a pot and some candles.

“A lot of people don’t know the severity of what’s going on. People are tearing down their fences to burn,” she told CNN. “We started burning my daughter’s little wooden blocks because it was just too cold.”

Garcia says her family also has to boil bottled water because they don’t have water pressure at home.

She says she hopes people realize how bad the situation is in a state where people are not accustomed to this type of cold weather.

“There’s pretty much nowhere to go. Everyone in Texas is in the same boat. If they have electricity, there’s no water. If they have water, there’s no electricity,” she told CNN.

