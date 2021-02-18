SPOTTY SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH TONIGHT

While anyone across the area could see some light snow this afternoon, most of the snow showers will be along the lakeshore and across the Northwoods. An inch or less of snow is expected through tonight. Most roadways will be in decent shape, but some lesser traveled streets may be slick with a fresh coating on top.

Temperatures will be in the mid 20s for most of us this afternoon. Look for slightly colder weather tomorrow, as the jet stream flows in from the northwest. However, there’s still much warmer air heading our way... Highs will be in the 20s this week, then up into 30s next week. We may even see some 40s on Tuesday with a gusty west wind. Next week’s milder weather will likely melt a large chunk of our current snowpack.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NE/W 1-10 MPH

FRIDAY: W 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy skies. Spotty snow showers, mainly NORTH and LAKESIDE. HIGH: 25

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Snow showers... An inch or less. LOW: 11

FRIDAY. Mostly cloudy. Slightly colder. Single digit wind chills. HIGH: 20 LOW: 2

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold, but calm. HIGH: 21 LOW: 8

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Light snow at NIGHT... A couple inches possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rather mild. HIGH: 35 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: An early wintry mix, then partly sun. Very mild, but breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and blustery. HIGH: 35

