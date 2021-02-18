Advertisement

Rep. Vos asks Gov. Evers to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom at State of the Union. (CNN)
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom at State of the Union. (CNN)(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is asking Gov. Tony Evers to lower flags to half-staff in Wisconsin to honor the late Rush Limbaugh, who died on Wednesday.

“While some individuals may only see him as a popular radiohost, he was a pioneer in talk radio, a best-selling author and a commentator who inspired generations to become active in politics,” Vos wrote in a letter to the governor.

Vos said that Limbaugh’s show opened up political dialogue for people to have a more robust debate across the country.

“No doubt, there are people who did not agree with him, but there is no question that he made a lasting impact on political discourse and conservativism in our nation,” Vos said.

He also notes that Limbaugh was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame, National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and was most recently honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Vos believes that lowering the flags in the Badger State to recognize Limbaugh would be a sign of respect and bipartisanship.

Limbaugh had said a year ago that he had lung cancer. His death was announced on his show by his wife, Kathryn.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeland Care Inc. is one of five Managed Care Organizations in the state of Wisconsin.
Residents of NE Wisconsin long-term care facilities face evictions due to proposed Medicaid cuts
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin flies past 2 milestones: Over 1 million shots, over 250,000 vaccinated for COVID-19
Scene of police investigation in Oshkosh. Community members were told to avoid the 600 block...
UPDATE: Man arrested following police investigation in Oshkosh
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe...
INTERVIEW: Do’s and don’ts after getting the COVID-19 vaccine
Surveillance camera image from inside Blanck's Supper Club.
Fond du Lac County man saved after choking on prime rib

Latest News

WBAY Photo
INTERVIEW: Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith on his career and retirement
Ground controllers at the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California,...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rover has landed
Chris Roth interviews Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith
INTERVIEW: Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith plans retirement
Judge at James Prokopovitz murder trial
DEBRIEF: Delay in Prokopovitz murder trial
In-person classes at Omro High School were canceled after an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus...
DEBRIEF: Omro COVID-19 outbreak