UPDATE: Man arrested following police investigation in Oshkosh

Community members are now able to access the 600 block of School Avenue
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Police say one person is in custody following what they’re calling a disturbance in Oshkosh early Wednesday evening.

According to Oshkosh Police, officers were called to the 600 block of School Avenue at about 5:20 p.m. regarding an incident taking place inside of a home in the area.

While investigating, they found a 46-year-old man was inside of the home causing severe damage to the property, and was armed with a hammer.

Officials say the police department’s SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiations Team were called to the scene.

Police say a 46-year-old man was arrested.

No one was reported injured during the incident.

Police also told Action 2 News the man arrested did not live at the home, but was an acquaintance of someone who did live at the residence.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Oshkosh police are asking community members to avoid an area of the city while they investigate an incident.

Officials say there is a large police presence in the area of the 600 block of School Avenue.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Information is limited at this time, however an Action 2 News crew is expected to speak to a member of the Oshkosh Police Department soon.

Scene of police investigation in Oshkosh. Community members were told to avoid the 600 block of School Avenue while police were in the area.(WBAY Staff)

