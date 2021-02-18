Neenah police arrest suspect in burglaries 5 days after he got out of jail

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah police say they arrested a Menasha man for a burglary and attempted burglary committed 5 days after he was bailed out of jail.

According to police, 28-year-old Christian Crawford was arrested on February 5 for possession of meth and THC and multiple counts of bail jumping in pending felony cases. Crawford was caught in a routine traffic stop. An officer said he could smell marijuana, and Crawford was driving on a suspended license. A search of the car yielded marijuana, methamphetamine, burglary tools, an AR-style BB gun and several handgun BB magazines. Crawford spent five days in jail.

On February 15, Neenah police responded to a burglary at a local gas station. The building was damaged in addition to the theft. Seventeen minutes after that burglary call, a burglary was reported in progress at a bar. The only employee at the bar locked herself in the bathroom as the burglar was trying to break in through a window. The burglar ran away when officers arrived, but police arrested Crawford after a foot chase. When they went to his car, they found burglary tools, air gun-style weapons, and items that were stolen from the gas station. Crawford was also carrying drug paraphernalia.

Police got a search warrant for Crawford’s home and found more items tying him to numerous burglaries in Neenah and other cities. Online court records show he’s charged in Winnebago County with burglary, attempted burglary, at least half a dozen counts of felony bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card under $2,500. He was also charged with burglary in Outagamie County in January. Neenah police are also seeking charges alleging Crawford shot out the windows of businesses and many vehicles.

