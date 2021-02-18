Advertisement

Neenah police arrest suspect in burglaries 5 days after he got out of jail

Christian Crawford is also suspected of shooting out the windows of businesses and vehicles
Christian Crawford is charged with burglaries in Outagamie and Winnebago counties
Christian Crawford is charged with burglaries in Outagamie and Winnebago counties(Winnebago County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah police say they arrested a Menasha man for a burglary and attempted burglary committed 5 days after he was bailed out of jail.

According to police, 28-year-old Christian Crawford was arrested on February 5 for possession of meth and THC and multiple counts of bail jumping in pending felony cases. Crawford was caught in a routine traffic stop. An officer said he could smell marijuana, and Crawford was driving on a suspended license. A search of the car yielded marijuana, methamphetamine, burglary tools, an AR-style BB gun and several handgun BB magazines. Crawford spent five days in jail.

On February 15, Neenah police responded to a burglary at a local gas station. The building was damaged in addition to the theft. Seventeen minutes after that burglary call, a burglary was reported in progress at a bar. The only employee at the bar locked herself in the bathroom as the burglar was trying to break in through a window. The burglar ran away when officers arrived, but police arrested Crawford after a foot chase. When they went to his car, they found burglary tools, air gun-style weapons, and items that were stolen from the gas station. Crawford was also carrying drug paraphernalia.

Police got a search warrant for Crawford’s home and found more items tying him to numerous burglaries in Neenah and other cities. Online court records show he’s charged in Winnebago County with burglary, attempted burglary, at least half a dozen counts of felony bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card under $2,500. He was also charged with burglary in Outagamie County in January. Neenah police are also seeking charges alleging Crawford shot out the windows of businesses and many vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeland Care Inc. is one of five Managed Care Organizations in the state of Wisconsin.
Residents of NE Wisconsin long-term care facilities face evictions due to proposed Medicaid cuts
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin flies past 2 milestones: Over 1 million shots, over 250,000 vaccinated for COVID-19
Scene of police investigation in Oshkosh. Community members were told to avoid the 600 block...
UPDATE: Man arrested following police investigation in Oshkosh
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe...
INTERVIEW: Do’s and don’ts after getting the COVID-19 vaccine
Surveillance camera image from inside Blanck's Supper Club.
Fond du Lac County man saved after choking on prime rib

Latest News

WBAY Photo
INTERVIEW: Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith on his career and retirement
Ground controllers at the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California,...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rover has landed
Chris Roth interviews Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith
INTERVIEW: Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith plans retirement
Judge at James Prokopovitz murder trial
DEBRIEF: Delay in Prokopovitz murder trial
In-person classes at Omro High School were canceled after an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus...
DEBRIEF: Omro COVID-19 outbreak