National Weather Service sees lower risk of spring flooding

Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a potential sigh of relief if you live near a lake or river: The risk for flooding in Northeast Wisconsin this spring is lower than in recent years.

That’s according to the First Spring Flood Outlook published by the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

As the calendar approached March the last two years, serious concerns about flooding impacted many communities.

“We had abnormal amounts of rain during the summer, and then really high snowpack in the winter, so just a lot of water on the ground to melt in the spring especially,” says National Weather Service meteorologist Timm Uhlmann.

With two years of record rainfall saturating the ground and helping Lake Michigan water levels to record highs, the spring run-off simply had nowhere to go.

“If we’re looking at a historical context, last year we were in the 99th percentile for soil moisture, so water, anywhere the ground could store, they had it already there,” says Uhlmann.

According to National Weather Service, we’re in much better shape this year. Soil moisture has fallen to around 80 percent, and Lake Michigan water levels are down nearly a foot.

“There’s a little bit more room in the lake and so water levels are going to be a little lower on the lakeshore which fortunately alleviates some of these concerns right in those areas,” says Uhlmann.

Uhlmann points out though, we’re only in mid-February and another drastic cold snap or substantial snow or rain in March could cause flooding concerns to rise.

But for now, conditions are trending in the right direction.

“Historically we’re right near normal for flood risk, which means we are much below where we were last year and the year before that, so there is still a concern, we still have water to melt, we still have frost there and the rivers are still running pretty high, but it is less than last year,” says Uhlmann.

According to the National Weather Service, both temperatures and precipitation are forecast to be slightly above normal between now and the end of April.

