More than 1,000 sturgeon speared in first 5 days of season

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon spearers have harvested more than 1,000 fish so far this season.

On Wednesday, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced a total of 1,087 fish have been harvested between Lake Winnebago and Upriver Lakes during the 2021 season.

According to the DNR, 91 fish were harvested Wednesday alone - 68 on Lake Winnebago and 23 on the Upriver Lakes. Out of the 91 fish speared Wednesday, eight were juvenile females, 43 were adult females, and 40 were males.

Three of the fish weighed 100 pounds or more, with the biggest being speared by Terry Noone on the Winnebago System on Wednesday. Noone’s fish weighed 134.4 pounds, and was 77.5 inches long.

Meanwhile, Cassie Stumpf speared the largest fish on the Upriver Lakes, with a 95.9 pound, 72.1 inch fish on Lake Poygan.

State officials add as of Wednesday, the Lake Winnebago harvest is still below 50% of the allotment for each gender-specified harvest cap.

However, they add the Upriver Lakes harvest cap numbers are a different story, with 16 adult females and 10 males representing the number of remaining fish to trip the 90% trigger on the Upriver Lakes. Officials say if either of the gender-specific 90% triggers are reached, the Upriver Lakes season will close at 1 p.m. of the following day.

These are the season totals so far given by the Wisconsin DNR:

Juvenile Females (< 55 inches) Adult Females (> or = 55 inches) Males Lake Winnebago only 125 359 290 Upriver Lakes only 37 70 206 Winnebago and Upriver Lakes combined 162 429 496

Below are the DNR harvest caps for each gender on the Winnebago and Upriver Lakes. As of Wednesday, the DNR says 225 juvenile females are remaining to the 90% trigger, while 426 adult females and 584 males remaining to the trigger.

Juvenile Females (< 55 inches) Adult Females (> or = 55 inches) Males Lake Winnebago only 344 855 960 Upriver Lakes only 86 95 240 Winnebago and Upriver Lakes combined 430 950 1,200

