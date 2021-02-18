Advertisement

More than 1,000 sturgeon speared in first 5 days of season

Terry Noone harvested this 134.4-pound (77.5 inches) F2 female on the fifth day of the 2021...
Terry Noone harvested this 134.4-pound (77.5 inches) F2 female on the fifth day of the 2021 spearing season. Terry speared this incredible fish on Lake Winnebago and registered it at the Oshkosh (Leech Amphitheater) registration station.(WI DNR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon spearers have harvested more than 1,000 fish so far this season.

On Wednesday, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced a total of 1,087 fish have been harvested between Lake Winnebago and Upriver Lakes during the 2021 season.

According to the DNR, 91 fish were harvested Wednesday alone - 68 on Lake Winnebago and 23 on the Upriver Lakes. Out of the 91 fish speared Wednesday, eight were juvenile females, 43 were adult females, and 40 were males.

Three of the fish weighed 100 pounds or more, with the biggest being speared by Terry Noone on the Winnebago System on Wednesday. Noone’s fish weighed 134.4 pounds, and was 77.5 inches long.

Meanwhile, Cassie Stumpf speared the largest fish on the Upriver Lakes, with a 95.9 pound, 72.1 inch fish on Lake Poygan.

State officials add as of Wednesday, the Lake Winnebago harvest is still below 50% of the allotment for each gender-specified harvest cap.

However, they add the Upriver Lakes harvest cap numbers are a different story, with 16 adult females and 10 males representing the number of remaining fish to trip the 90% trigger on the Upriver Lakes. Officials say if either of the gender-specific 90% triggers are reached, the Upriver Lakes season will close at 1 p.m. of the following day.

These are the season totals so far given by the Wisconsin DNR:

Juvenile Females (< 55 inches)Adult Females (> or = 55 inches)Males
Lake Winnebago only125359290
Upriver Lakes only3770206
Winnebago and Upriver Lakes combined162429496

Below are the DNR harvest caps for each gender on the Winnebago and Upriver Lakes. As of Wednesday, the DNR says 225 juvenile females are remaining to the 90% trigger, while 426 adult females and 584 males remaining to the trigger.

Juvenile Females (< 55 inches)Adult Females (> or = 55 inches)Males
Lake Winnebago only344855960
Upriver Lakes only8695240
Winnebago and Upriver Lakes combined4309501,200

If you have sturgeon spearing pictures or video you’d like to share with Action 2 News, you can submit it by CLICKING HERE.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Wednesday’s numbers, as well as a comparison to this season and the 2020 season.

