Man charged with sexually assaulting girlfriend’s daughter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Chicago man is behind bars in Brown County on charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s daughter when the girl was 10 and 11 years old. The mother found out late last month when she noticed her daughter was sending and receiving naked pictures on Snapchat.

According to the criminal complaint against 37-year-old Jeremey Berry, the assaults started in 2019. It started with kissing the girl as he tucked her into bed, then involved sexual contact. He would buy the girl “skimpier” outfits and have her wear them at his house in Green Bay. The girl told her mother they “had so many sexual contacts that she had lost count.”

The mother gave police permission to search the girl’s phone and found a secret photograph folder in Snapchat labeled “For your eyes only” and found naked pictures of a man matching Berry’s mug shots. The mother confirmed she saw naked photos on her daughter’s phone including Berry’s face and identifying tattoos.

The girl told police Berry would stick up for her when she was in trouble with her mom, and she realized she would get in less trouble when he was around. Eventually he began touching her more aggressively when her mother wasn’t around or was sleeping. About four months after he started dating her mother, Berry started making the girl kiss him and began molesting her. Sometimes “she thought he would try to rape her.”

The mother dated Berry for about a year. Prosecutors say the assaults started in October 2019 and continued through October 2020.

The charges against Berry carry up to 60 years in prison, but because he’s a convicted felon he could get 6 years added to the sentence.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.