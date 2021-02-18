Group from Neenah vacationing in Texas helps rescue stranded sea turtles

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND. TX (WBAY) - Dave Schaller left Neenah for south Texas to escape the harsh Wisconsin winter. Yet, little did he know he’d have to wear his cold gear this week while on the beach.

“It looked like they were dead to be honest with you, so we had to go up and basically check and see if they were alive,” Schaller said. “You pick them up and lift their shell, and then they’d slowly turn and look at you. ‘I think I got a live one here.’”

Schaller, Rhonda Clancey, and Denise Hanstedt helped rescue eight turtles stranded on the beach by putting them inside Schaller’s Chevrolet Suburban.

“It was very fulfilling to even take only eight turtles back, when we’re talking about 4,000 turtles being in that building,” Clancey of Neenah said.

Rescuing the sea turtles, with the largest one weighing about 150 pounds, was no easy feat as they were in an area surrounded by mud. Several vehicles ended up stuck and needed to be towed.

“The way the wind was blowing, it was blowing all the poor guys into this remote area, which was very hard to access,” Schaller said.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the turtles became stunned when water temperatures dropped because of the cold leaving them unable to move into deeper water.

“It was unbelievable. The turtles on the shore helpless, we just wanted to cry looking at it,” Clancey said.

There have been several rescue operations since Sunday. The sea turtles have been taken to a convention center in South Padre Island to warm up.

Schaller hopes he can be there to put them back at sea, but the Texas weather isn’t cooperating. He arrived in south Texas in late January and is scheduled to return to Neenah at the end of February.

Sea Turtle Inc, a non-profit located in South Padre Island, is one of the organizations assisting in the effort to rescue the turtles and is in need of donations.

