Green Bay City leaders work on governmental agreement with Oneida Nation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in about five years, the Oneida Nation and the City of Green Bay are in the process of developing a government agreement.

Leaders of the Oneida Nation say about 11% of land belonging to the tribe overlaps the City of Green Bay.

The City has been providing services, such as garbage collection as well as street repair and maintenance to those properties at no cost to the tribe for the past five years.

“By state law, we must provide services to those properties, but none of those properties pay taxes. So, a decision was made five years ago that we were going to try not to let Oneida get any more properties put into trust. We wanted to keep our tax base,” said Alder Barb Dorff.

Since then, the City has lost a few jurisdictional court battles with the tribe, causing the city to rack up court fees.

The Oneida Nation has a mission to “reestablish tribal jurisdiction of the lands within the 1838 Oneida Indian Reservation boundaries of Wisconsin and to preserve, maintain and distribute such lands according to the needs of the General Tribal Council.”

Now, the City is working on an agreement outlining the services the City will provide, and the annual fees the tribe would have to pay for those services.

Both entities hope it can be mutually beneficial.

“I believe strongly this is a good agreement, a fair agreement. It’s in the interest of Green Bay taxpayers and citizens, and also to the benefit of Oneida Nation and their members,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

“With Oneida being a federal recognized tribe, we have access to federal resources that other municipalities generally don’t,” said Tehassi Hill, Chairman of the Oneida Nation. “We can bring other resources to our community to help make it safer; Roads, sidewalks, trails, crosswalks. There’s a lot that we can work on together.”

The agreement also includes a $150,000 payment from the tribe to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

The City Council took up the agreement during Wednesday night’s meeting in a closed session.

However, the council opted to hold further discussion on the agreement until its next meeting in March.

