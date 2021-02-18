Advertisement

FEW SPOTTY SNOW SHOWERS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Clouds and stars with some spotty snow showers or flurries tonight. Little if any snow accumulation is expected, but a few spots could get a fresh dusting. Little wind is expected and low temperatures will stay ABOVE zero overnight.

A few flurries could linger in the north Friday, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds is expected. Highs will be around 20 degrees with wind chills mostly in the positive single digits. Saturday will also bring some sun and low 20s.

Our next weathermaker appears Sunday with a chance of snow - Could be a couple inches if everything come together. Temperatures next week will be well ABOVE average!

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds and stars. A few spotty light snow showers... An inch or less. LOW: 11

FRIDAY. Clouds and sunny breaks. Flurries north. Slightly colder. Single digit wind chills. HIGH: 20 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold, but calm. HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Light snow arrives. A couple inches possible. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rather mild. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: An early wintry mix, then partly sun. Very mild, but breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Cooler and blustery. A few flurries? HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 32

