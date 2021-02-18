Advertisement

February 18 is free tubing day at Titletown

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Titletown is hosting Free Tubing Day at Ariens Hill on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The hill is open 4 - 8 p.m. Admissions close at 7 p.m.

The free tubing day is courtesy of AriensCo.

“We want everyone to be outside enjoying nature whether that means snowblowing their drive way, mowing their lawn or enjoying a beautiful day on Ariens Hill. We’re excited to see it get warm enough that people actually want to be outside with this mini heat wave we’re having. Hopefully we get people out on the hill,” says Jen Staudinger, Director of Corporation Communications, AriensCo.

There are some things to do before you go down the hill. Titletown requires people to fill out a waiver ahead of time at https://www.titletown.com/waivers

A new waiver must be filled out prior to each visit.

Once completed, guests will receive a QR code to be scanned upon admission to the hill.

Masks are mandatory for every person over the age of 2.

More on tubing at Titletown: https://www.titletown.com/events/recreation/tubing

