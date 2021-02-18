Advertisement

City Council urges GBAPSD to provide virtual learning option

A non-binding resolution was approved regarding the measure during Wednesday’s meeting
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday night, members of the Green Bay City Council approved a non-binding resolution urging the Green Bay School District to provide an in-person learning option for students.

Action 2 News first told you earlier this month that Alder Jesse Brunette brought forward a resolution asking the city to support getting students back to school in-person.

As previously reported, the school district does plan to start bringing students back to classrooms starting March first.

The measure passed the council by a vote of 6-2, with some alders saying this is out of the city’s purview.

