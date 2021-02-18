Advertisement

CDC: Flu activity at lowest since 2005

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flu activity is at its lowest in years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the first week of February, just four people tested positive for flu.

The CDC says only 189 tests submitted to its surveillance program have come back positive this season.

It hasn’t been this low since they started collecting data in 2005, the agency said.

The CDC says it’s possible coronavirus mitigation efforts have kept the virus at bay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeland Care Inc. is one of five Managed Care Organizations in the state of Wisconsin.
Residents of NE Wisconsin long-term care facilities face evictions due to proposed Medicaid cuts
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin flies past 2 milestones: Over 1 million shots, over 250,000 vaccinated for COVID-19
Scene of police investigation in Oshkosh. Community members were told to avoid the 600 block...
UPDATE: Man arrested following police investigation in Oshkosh
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe...
INTERVIEW: Do’s and don’ts after getting the COVID-19 vaccine
Surveillance camera image from inside Blanck's Supper Club.
Fond du Lac County man saved after choking on prime rib

Latest News

WBAY Photo
INTERVIEW: Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith on his career and retirement
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Some electricity restored in Texas, but water woes persist
Ground controllers at the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California,...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rover has landed
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
Cruz says he went on trip to Cancun amid storm ‘to be a good dad’
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
South Dakota’s AG charged with 3 misdemeanors in fatal crash