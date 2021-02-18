2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas police chief says two officers have been shot and wounded while responding to a shooting call in a residential neighborhood.

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia says both are expected to recover.

He said the officers were met with gunfire as soon as they arrived on the scene.

He says the search for the suspect is ongoing, but they believe the suspect is still in the area.

Garcia didn’t say what happened to prompt the call that brought the officers to the scene or describe the shooting suspect.

