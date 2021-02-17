Advertisement

Wisconsin superintendent candidate apologizes for tweet about racial slur

Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A white candidate to be Wisconsin’s top education official has deleted her Twitter account and apologized after posting a message that she had been called a racial slur for Black people when she was 16.

Deborah Kerr wrote that “my lips were bigger than most and that was the reference given to me” in response to a tweet from the host of a podcast called Race Through Education.

Kerr posted the message on Tuesday, the same day as Wisconsin’s primary for state superintendent of schools. Kerr was the second-highest vote-getter in the primary and advanced to the April general election.

Kerr apologized Wednesday and said she didn’t intend the post to be “interpreted as racist.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeland Care Inc. is one of five Managed Care Organizations in the state of Wisconsin.
Residents of NE Wisconsin long-term care facilities face evictions due to proposed Medicaid cuts
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin flies past 2 milestones: Over 1 million shots, over 250,000 vaccinated for COVID-19
Scene of police investigation in Oshkosh. Community members were told to avoid the 600 block...
UPDATE: Man arrested following police investigation in Oshkosh
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe...
INTERVIEW: Do’s and don’ts after getting the COVID-19 vaccine
Surveillance camera image from inside Blanck's Supper Club.
Fond du Lac County man saved after choking on prime rib

Latest News

WBAY Photo
INTERVIEW: Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith on his career and retirement
Ground controllers at the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California,...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rover has landed
Chris Roth interviews Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith
INTERVIEW: Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith plans retirement
Judge at James Prokopovitz murder trial
DEBRIEF: Delay in Prokopovitz murder trial
In-person classes at Omro High School were canceled after an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus...
DEBRIEF: Omro COVID-19 outbreak