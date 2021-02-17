WEATHER DISCUSSION: Is a meltdown coming?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scenes of ice-packed roads are going to disappear over the next few days as temperatures rise.

While daytime highs may not get above freezing until the weekend, it’s warm enough that salt and other ice-melting chemicals can be effective.

David Ernst tells us whether we’re in for a major meltdown or if this will be a gradual improvement for drivers in his weather discussion on Action 2 News at 4:30.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.