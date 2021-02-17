Sturgeon Bay Schools bringing in literacy consultant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sturgeon Bay School District is reevaluating its literacy program, getting ahead of the curve with new statewide standards. The district is bringing in a literacy consultant who will help them set goals and new practices moving forward.

“In light of the new standards coming our way with the foundational reading standards that DPI just rolled out, and in light of the Dyslexia Guidebook (statewide requirement starting in December 2021), we just wanted to get ourselves ahead of the game,” said Jeanne Schopf.

Seeing where students are at now, the district wants to take the program to the next level bringing in an expert, Dr. Danielle Thompson, a literacy consultant.

“A lot of the reading research has been in the field for over 40 years, but in all reality, it hasn’t come into practice in the classroom, until most recently. Teachers are now able to get their hands on information,” said Schopf.

What Dr. Thompson will do is come in, make a game plan with literacy leaders at the district, and set goals.

“What it will look like in the beginning is me coming in and getting a clear picture of reality, getting a clear picture of how systems are working, how instruction occurs in classrooms, getting a clear picture of the data reality,” said Dr. Thompson.

Dr. Thompson said the way of learning for humans is changing, it’s a matter of getting up to speed with new techniques and research.

“When we can be that one adult, that says but I can teach you to read, and this will be the gift that I can ensure you have for the rest of your life, what an empowering skill, what an empowering opportunity, for a teacher to be that teacher,” said Dr. Thompson.

Sturgeon Bay Schools hope to work on the new changes over time, saying when the needs are met for struggling readers, the needs are met for all students.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.