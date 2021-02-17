Milwaukee Bucks Senior VP announces U.S. Senate run

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry has launched a campaign for United States Senate.

Lasry, a Democrat, says he’s running to “raise take-home pay for working and middle-class families and start getting real results and prosperity for Wisconsin.”

Lasry, 33, is running for the seat occupied by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Oshkosh. Johnson is up for re-election in 2022, but has not said if he plans to run.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson is also running for the seat. Lasry and Nelson will face off in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary.

Lasry touts his experience with the Bucks and helping them become an elite NBA franchise. Lasry is the son of billionaire and Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry.

As we face multiple generation-defining crises, we need a new way of thinking about our economy. It’s time to elect people with fresh perspectives and records of delivering results for Wisconsinites. That's why Im running for U.S. Senate. https://t.co/XoJNULp3JP — Alex Lasry (@AlexLasryWI) February 17, 2021

Lasry says he helped negotiate the Project Labor Agreement for Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and making sure workers in the building and surrounding district make a $15-an-hour- minimum wage.

“Through my work with the Milwaukee Bucks, I have shown that progressive values are good for business. Making sure that we are paying people family sustaining wages, providing workers with good union jobs, and investing in projects that respect our communities and our environment should be the new model for business across our state,” said Lasry. “Putting workers at the forefront of everything we do is the only way to ensure that when we recover from this pandemic, no Wisconsinite gets left behind.”

Lasry previously worked in the Obama White House and led the effort for Milwaukee to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. He made headlines in January for getting a COVID-19 vaccine although he was not in one of the eligible groups.

Lasry and his wife live in Milwaukee. Lauren Lasry is the Chief of Staff for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Democratic candidate Tom Nelson welcomed Lasry to the race in a tweet. Nelson addressed what’s likely to be a big money campaign.

I welcome Alex Lasry to the race as we all stand united to beat Ron Johnson. I don’t think anyone should buy a Senate seat. I challenge Alex or any candidate including Johnson to not "invest" their own money or their family's in their campaign. Wis. looks forward to his response. https://t.co/LWYEdrkA5U — Thomas Nelson (@NelsonforWI) February 17, 2021

Action 2 News reached out to the Wisconsin GOP for reaction to Lasry’s candidacy announcement, and received this statement:

“Alex Lasry is a spoiled trust fund baby who has been able to skate through life thanks to his father’s wealth and connections. He’s used his privilege to jump in front of senior citizens in line to get a coronavirus vaccine and now he’s hoping Daddy’s New York money can buy him Wisconsin’s Senate seat.”

In a statement to the Associated Press, Ron Johnson called Lasry a 33-year-old New Yorker” and hit him for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine last month, even though he’s not yet eligible in Wisconsin. Lasry got it after his wife’s uncle, who is a rabbi at a senior living center in Milwaukee, said there were extra, unused doses available.

“Alex Lasry is the kind of guy who used his wealth and connections to cut the line to get a COVID shot before more vulnerable Wisconsinites,” Johnson said in a prepared statement. “What more do you need to know about him?”

