MILDER WEATHER CONTINUES

Clouds will be increasing this evening with mostly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will only dip to around 10°making this the warmest night in almost two weeks (13 days to be exact). Occasional flakes are possible... especially Lakeside overnight.

Skies will be overcast Thursday as a weak disturbance passes through the region. A few light snow showers are possible, but any accumulation would be minimal. Highs will get back into the mid 20s on Thursday. We may be a bit cooler Friday, but only by a few degrees. Flurries are possible during the day, but skies should clear out at night.

Saturday will start with some sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day. Lows should be close to zero in the morning with a high rising back to around 20. Temperatures will turn milder on Sunday with highs into the 30s. Temperatures will continue to get warmer next week, and could even approach 40° on Tuesday!

We continue to track the potential for a round of light snow on Sunday. There could also be more light snow or a wintry mix coming back into the area Monday night through Tuesday morning. Neither of these systems look very intense, but be sure to check back for updates in case there will be some accumulation.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NE/W 1-10 MPH

FRIDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Flakes possible, especially lakeside. LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Overcast skies with occasional light snow. Any accumulation is minimal. HIGH: 24 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. HIGH: 20 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Early sunshine with increasing clouds late. HIGH: 21 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy. Late snow showers possible. HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. Light snow/mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 34 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: An early wintry mix, then some sun. Very mild, but breezy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild. HIGH: 36

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.