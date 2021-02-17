Advertisement

Microsoft messaging app Teams crashes, some function returns

The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Microsoft said Wednesday that it had rerouted services for Teams to help improve functions for the messaging app.

The company stated in a tweet around 4 p.m. ET that while message delivery had improved, they continued to work on access to live events and chat creation. An outage has affecting users ability to message each other and hold live events.

The Microsoft 365 Access official Twitter account said the issues were happening for people in North America and South America. The website Down Detector noted a sizable spike in reported problems starting around 10 a.m. ET.

They updated around 12:15 p.m. ET that a “potential networking issue” may be the source of the problem and are working to confirm and fix.

Many businesses increasingly rely on Teams and other messaging apps as employees work remotely during the ongoing pandemic.

Slack, another popular app, also experienced technical issues in early January.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeland Care Inc. is one of five Managed Care Organizations in the state of Wisconsin.
Residents of NE Wisconsin long-term care facilities face evictions due to proposed Medicaid cuts
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin flies past 2 milestones: Over 1 million shots, over 250,000 vaccinated for COVID-19
Scene of police investigation in Oshkosh. Community members were told to avoid the 600 block...
UPDATE: Man arrested following police investigation in Oshkosh
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe...
INTERVIEW: Do’s and don’ts after getting the COVID-19 vaccine
Surveillance camera image from inside Blanck's Supper Club.
Fond du Lac County man saved after choking on prime rib

Latest News

WBAY Photo
INTERVIEW: Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith on his career and retirement
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Some electricity restored in Texas, but water woes persist
Ground controllers at the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California,...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rover has landed
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
Cruz says he went on trip to Cancun amid storm ‘to be a good dad’
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
South Dakota’s AG charged with 3 misdemeanors in fatal crash