INTERVIEW: Do’s and don’ts after getting the COVID-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The latest numbers from the state show 4.5% of the population of Wisconsin has been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, receiving both doses of the two-dose regimen.

If you’re vaccinated, does that mean you can stop wearing a mask? Can you visit your older parents if they’ve been vaccinated?

Chris Roth talks with U.W. Health Senior Medical Director Dr. Matt Anderson, who gives us some guidelines for people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

