Free coronavirus testing in Omro in response to spike

COVID-19 testing swab (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST
OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare is offering free COVID-19 testing in Omro in response to a spike in coronavirus cases there.

Drive-through testing will be held Thursday, Feb. 18, from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. in the Omro High School parking lot at 455 Fox Trail. You do not need to be a ThedaCare patient or experiencing symptoms to get tested. ThedaCare says it has the capacity to test 300 to 400 people. Anyone under 18 needs a parent or legal guardian present who can consent to testing.

The Winnebago County Health Department believes high school students gathering outside of school hours is driving some of the new cases, while other cases involve sports and other extracurricular activities and community activities. The health department says a lack of tested or asymptomatic people started a chain of transmission at group gatherings (see related story).

The health department says Omro High School reported at least 12 new student cases, 20 total cases, and more than 170 close contacts. The school district canceled in-person classes at the high school only for at least one week.

