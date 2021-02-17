Fond du Lac Fire Rescue increases Safe Haven awareness

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - From 2017 through 2019, nearly 50 babies in Wisconsin were surrendered under the state’s Safe Haven law. The law allows a parent to relinquish a newborn, less than 72 hours old, at a police or fire station or hospital -- no questions asked. Fond du Lac Fire Rescue has recently taken steps to raise awareness that it is a safe haven.

They’re small, but also potentially life-saving: As part of a policy review, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue recently installed “Safe Haven” signs at all three of its fire stations. The signs are a way to let the public know newborns, under the Safe Haven law, can be relinquished here without the fear of legal consequences.

“Obviously the idea is to try and prevent any harm from coming to that child, if the parent feels like that don’t have an option. This is a really good, safe option for the child,” says Capt. James Wamser.

Even though the city’s fire stations are manned 24/7, a baby can’t just be left at the door. There’s still a process, which can be completely anonymous, that needs to be followed to make sure the baby and parent are safe. The requirements include the baby’s age, it can’t be more than three days old. The parent leaving the child can’t be coerced into the decision by anyone. And, the baby can’t show signs of abuse or neglect.

According to Capt. Wamser, “We will take the child no questions asked. We won’t take anybody into custody, we won’t ask any information of them that they’re not comfortable giving to us.”

While Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says it’s never had a baby relinquished at a fire station, county social services tells Action 2 News, in the past eight years, 5 babies have been relinquished locally under the Safe Haven law -- all at the time of birth and all at the hospital. But they say this increase in awareness is only a good thing.

“Having other options available allows the parent to have a safe place to leave the baby and do it anonymously if that’s what they need to do,” adds Social Services Director Patricia Lancour.

