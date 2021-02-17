FEMA updates flood plain maps for Brown County, to host virtual open house

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County residents with property along the Bay of Green Bay, or other low-lying areas, are invited to a virtual flood risk open house hosted by the federal government.

FEMA will answer questions regarding its recently updated flood plain maps, with a heavy focus on the shoreline around the bay.

It’s a mandate that comes just as water levels on the bay set records for much of 2020.

“Every five years FEMA has to re-do the flood maps, so they take a look, they partner with the DNR in the state of Wisconsin, and they take a look at the topography and other things, recent flood events and they base the new flood maps off that data,” says Lauri Maki, Brown County Emergency Management Director.

Maki says traditionally, flood maps don’t change drastically.

But after recent years of record rainfall and water levels, there could be some more changes this time.

“They change based on a couple different things, population growth in areas, increased development, the movement in rivers and shorelines and sometimes it’s just changing technology. A flood map basically could mean that you are required to have flood insurance, that’s the main thing that a homeowner would be worried about,” says Maki.

FEMA’s flood risk open houses will be held via Zoom next Monday, February 22nd and Wednesday, February 24th from 4 to 7 p.m.

“Keep in mind that it’s not a presentation, so don’t log in right at 4 o’clock expecting FEMA to give a presentation, this is an open house, so the concept that I’m understanding it to be is FEMA will be on these calls and if anybody has any questions, if they’re not sure if they’re in the flood plain, if they have questions as to why it changed, that is their opportunity to go and talk to FEMA and other representatives,” says Maki.

For information on how to participate FEMA’s virtual open house, go to https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20210216/brown-county-residents-invited-attend-virtual-coastal-flood-map-open-house

