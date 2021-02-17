Wisconsin flies past 2 milestones: Over 1 million shots, over 250,000 vaccinated for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – After creeping up on 1,000,000 shots of COVID-19 vaccines and 250,000 people vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, Wisconsin flew past both milestones on Wednesday. The Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 1,023,576 doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine have been administered in a little over two months since December 13, while 263,877 people -- 4.5% of the state’s population -- completed the two-shot vaccination regimen. That’s 26,985 more “shots in the arm” and 13,944 more vaccinations completed since Tuesday’s report. These numbers are preliminary and may reflect shots given over the past few days as vaccinators’ reports come in.

At least 15.6% of women and 9.6% of men in the state received at least one shot (the DHS says gender was not reported in 0.6% of cases). Already, 10% of people ages 35 to 64 have received at least one shot, with 6 to 7 percent of that age group completing their vaccinations. Older adults continue to make more progress as vaccinations opened to people 65 and older: 41.5% of residents in that age group received at least one dose, and 5.7% have had both shots. Vaccinations were opened up to people 65 and up 23 days ago, so you could see an explosion in the number of vaccines completed as more people fall into the 3- to 4-week window for their second dose. CLICK HERE to track vaccine numbers in Wisconsin, as well as per county.

New coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths continue trending at months-long lows. The DHS reported 10 deaths, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,214. The 7-day average fell from 16 to 12 deaths per day. The last time the 7-day average was 12 was October 10, 2020. Tuesday’s report adding 38 deaths was an outlier: The state reported 11 deaths or fewer six of the past 7 days. The death rate stayed at 1.12%.

Four deaths were reported in Kenosha County and one death each in Calumet, Dunn, Iron, Milwaukee, Outagamie and Sawyer counties.

State health officials reported 657 positive results out of 4,885 coronavirus tests for people being tested, or testing positive, for the first time. That’s 13.45% of the results in the past 24 hours. The other 4,228 tests were negative. Looking at the metric of all tests, including people who’ve been tested multiple times, the 7-day average positivity rate is steady at 3.1%. The state is adding 731 new coronavirus cases every day, the lowest average since September 3.

New cases were identified in 62 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Seventeen counties added only 1 or 2 cases. County case and death totals are being updated later in this article.

Since February 5 last year, 556,989 people in Wisconsin tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, or 9.6% of the state’s population. 3,132,015 people have been tested, which is 53.8% of the population.

Health officials are also encouraging people in minority groups to get vaccinated, seeing a disparity in the numbers and knowing minority groups are disproportionately effected by COVID-19′s serious symptoms. To date, 11.9% of all the state’s white residents received a dose or two of COVID-19 vaccine. In comparison, only 8.3% of American Indians, 5.5% of Asians and 3.5% of the state’s Black population received the vaccine. (The DHS says 8.3% of records listed race as “Unknown” and 4.9% reported it as “Other.”) For more information about racial and ethnic disparities in the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS says 76 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the eighth straight day of fewer than 100 hospitalizations, but the 7-day average edged up from 57 to 58 hospitalizations per day. Since the virus’s first appearance in Wisconsin, 25,498 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, which is 4.6% of all known cases.

Wednesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 385 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals, including 107 in intensive care. That’s the second time in a week hospitalizations fell below 400, which hasn’t happened since mid-September, and the fewest COVID-19 patients in ICU since mid-September, too. It’s 10 fewer patients in ICU and 26 fewer patients overall.

Hospitalizations in the Fox Valley fell by 3 to 19 COVID-19 patients, with 2 in ICU.

Hospitals in the Northeast Region reported 32 COVID-19 patients, with 11 in ICU. That’s one more patient in ICU than Tuesday but 1 less patient hospitalized overall.

Changes in daily hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 267 ICU beds (18.2%) and 2,180 of all medical beds (19.5%) are unoccupied in the state’s 134 hospitals. All medical beds include ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation. These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals reported 10 open ICU beds (9.6%) among them, and a total 120 open medical beds (14.1%) for the eight counties they serve.

In the Northeast region’s 10 hospitals, 28 ICU beds (13.5%) and 199 of all medical beds (20.8%) are open.

We use the terms “open” or “unoccupied” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on hospitals having the staff for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

Statewide, 16 of the 134 hospitals report they have less than a 7-day supply of gowns and 11 are running low on paper medical masks. Those numbers are the same as Monday.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,555 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,168 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,267 cases (+11) (74 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,061 cases (18 deaths)

Brown – 29,988 cases (+27) (203 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,308 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,166 cases (+8) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,406 cases (+2) (42 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa – 6,984 cases (+8) (90 deaths)

Clark – 3,144 cases (+2) (57 deaths)

Columbia – 4,963 cases (+3) (50 deaths)

Crawford – 1,660 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Dane – 39,440 (+94) (264 deaths)

Dodge – 11,336 cases (+14) (154 deaths)

Door – 2,398 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Douglas – 3,641 cases (23 deaths)

Dunn – 4,204 cases (+4) (27 deaths) (+1)

Eau Claire – 10,884 cases (+13) (104 deaths)

Florence - 431 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,838 cases (+16) (89 deaths)

Forest - 920 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,605 cases (+2) (79 deaths)

Green – 3,011 cases (+29) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,518 cases (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,839 cases (+5) (9 deaths)

Iron - 524 cases (+5) (20 deaths) (+1)

Jackson - 2,573 cases (23 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,782 cases (+6) (76 deaths)

Juneau - 2,963 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,646 cases (+13) (293 deaths) (+4)

Kewaunee – 2,406 cases (+2) (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,086 cases (+27) (75 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,429 cases (+11) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,922 cases (+2) (31 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,872 cases (+2) (56 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,169 cases (+7) (61 deaths)

Marathon – 13,522 cases (+10) (171 deaths)

Marinette - 3,962 cases (+3) (61 deaths)

Marquette – 1,296 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 97,229 (+80) (1,215 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,244 cases (+7) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,238 cases (+6) (47 deaths)

Oneida - 3,319 cases (+9) (64 deaths)

Outagamie – 18,957 cases (+8) (188 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 7,548 cases (+5) (73 deaths)

Pepin – 800 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,417 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,796 cases (+7) (44 deaths)

Portage – 6,376 cases (+4) (63 deaths)

Price – 1,137 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,162 cases (+15) (314 deaths)

Richland - 1,265 cases (13 deaths)

Rock – 14,230 cases (+17) (151 deaths)

Rusk - 1,241 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,193 cases (+8) (39 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,471 cases (+3) (21 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,556 cases (+2) (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,720 cases (+22) (125 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,284 cases (+13) (42 deaths)

Taylor - 1,785 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,362 cases (36 deaths) (cases revised -5 by state)

Vernon – 1,802 cases (+2) (36 deaths)

Vilas - 2,073 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Walworth – 8,758 cases (+6) (124 deaths)

Washburn – 1,274 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,614 cases (+11) (129 deaths)

Waukesha – 40,149 cases (+58) (467 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,725 cases (+2) (110 deaths)

Waushara – 2,086 cases (28 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,868 cases (+18) (179 deaths)

Wood – 6,631 cases (+8) (72 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 276 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 501 cases (32 deaths)

Chippewa - 709 cases (21 deaths)

Delta – 2,639 cases (65 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,119 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 910 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Houghton – 2,068 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Iron – 864 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Keweenaw – 108 cases (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 280 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,440 cases (+1) (54 deaths)

Menominee - 1,608 cases (+1) (35 deaths)

Ontonagon – 356 cases (19 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 229 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

