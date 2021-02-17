Advertisement

A LITTLE UNSETTLED, BUT NOT AS COLD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST
Sunshine early this afternoon will fade away behind increasing clouds. Skies will be overcast tonight and tomorrow as a weak disturbance passes through the region. A few light snow showers are possible over the next couple days, with only minor accumulations. Those snow showers will be somewhat more likely closer to the lakeshore, with a gentle onshore breeze. Otherwise, there’s no big storm systems in sight...

We’ll continue to come out of the deep freeze in the days ahead. Highs will be in the 20s through Saturday, followed by milder 30s next week. There’s even a chance some of us could reach 40 degrees heading into next Tuesday afternoon. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some of our current snowpack melt away with the warmer weather next week.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW/S 1-10 MPH

THURSDAY: NE/W 1-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Sunshine early on, then increasing clouds. Late flurries possible LAKESIDE? HIGH: 21

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Flakes possible, especially lakeside. LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Overcast skies. Flakes possible, especially lakeside. HIGH: 24 LOW: 9

FRIDAY. Early flakes. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 21 LOW: 1

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. A little chilly. HIGH: 22 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy. Late snow showers. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: An early wintry mix, then some sun. Very mild, but windy. HIGH: 39

