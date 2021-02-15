Menasha police arrest Sussex following Internet Crimes Against Children investigation

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Formal charges are pending after police arrested a 22-year-old Sussex man Friday who believed he was meeting with a juvenile female.

According to Menasha Police, an officer began an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation on a social media platform last Wednesday.

Police say the man, whose identity hasn’t been released at this time, traveled to Menasha on Friday to meet with a girl who he thought he had been communicating with.

Officers say the man was arrested without incident, and in their investigation, discovered he was out on bond for a previous child sex crime in Waukesha County.

Officials say they won’t release the man’s name until he is formally charged in court.

Police have recommended charges of Second Degree Sexual Assault of a child and Three Counts of Felony Bail Jumping to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.

