Late ice cramps research of crucial fish

BOWDOINHAM, Maine (AP) - A lack of ice in cold weather states this year has made it difficult for scientists to study the population of an ecologically important fish.

Rainbow smelts, which are small fish that are very popular with ice anglers, have been a focus of conservationists for many years.

The federal government listed the fish as a species of special concern more than 15 years ago due to declines in its population.

In Maine and other states, a late arriving winter has made it difficult to collect data about the health of the smelt population.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.