LAKE-EFFECT SNOW TONIGHT... HARSH CHILLS AS WELL

With mostly sunny skies, temperatures this afternoon should get back into the positive single digits. But, the wind chills will stay below zero throughout the day. Clouds will tend to thicken up late. With a brisk north-northeast wind running down the Lake Michigan shoreline, bands of lake-effect snow are expected to develop this evening.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from Manitowoc County and to the SOUTH for tonight, through Noon Tuesday. Slippery travel will likely develop along the I-43 corridor tonight. As with any lake effect snow event... totals will vary. Western parts of Manitowoc/Sheboygan Counties may only see a dusting to an inch of fresh snow. But, areas closer to the lakeshore could pick up 4″ with locally higher totals possible.

Along with tomorrow’s tricky travel by the lakeshore, we’ll have another round of harsh wind chills in the teens and twenties below zero. However, there is an end in sight to this arctic air... Later this week, our highs will climb into the 20s, with possibly some lower 30s on Sunday!

Aside from the lake effect snow, the rest of Northeast Wisconsin is not looking at anything measurable during the week. Perhaps we’ll have times of flurries on Wednesday and Thursday, but that should be about it. The next, more widespread snow chance we’re tracking looks to come in this Sunday. Check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: N 5-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunshine and high clouds. Clouds thicken late. Harsh wind chills. HIGH: 6

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lakeside snow with slippery travel. Overnight wind chills: -15° to -30°. LOW: -1

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Lakeside snow... 1-4″ totals. Harsh morning wind chills. HIGH: 15 LOW: -3

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but not as cold. Occasional flurries possible. HIGH: 21 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray flakes? HIGH: 24 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 22 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Early sunshine with clouds increasing late. HIGH: 23 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy with a chance of snow. Milder. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

