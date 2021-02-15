Advertisement

“Hundreds of images” of child porn found in Iola investigation

Henry Macdonald
Henry Macdonald(Waupaca County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Iola man has been arrested in a child pornography investigation.

Henry Macdonald, 47, is facing a charge of Possession of Child Pornography, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 26, the Sheriff’s Office initiated an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On Feb. 10, officers executed a search warrant at Macdonald’s home in Iola. They recovered computers, USB drives and mobile phones.

Det. Sgt. Timothy Myers says investigators found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on those devices. Myers says the activity dated back several years.

If convicted, Macdonald faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The Iola Police Department assisted with the case.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
Low coronavirus case numbers continue, state reports one new death Sunday
Man hospitalized for exposure after driving off snowmobile trail
WATCH: Fire engulfs Outagamie County business
Crews battle intense fire at Outagamie County business
Wisconsin DNR to recommend harvest quota of 200 wolves
Money
Evers proposes $200 million to help small businesses recover from pandemic

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
Wisconsin nears 1 million shots of COVID-19 vaccine
A Catholic priest sprinkles ashes in a demonstration of the new practice for Ash Wednesday due...
Catholic churches change Ash Wednesday ritual for pandemic
James Prokopovitz at trial. Feb. 15, 2021
Witnesses take the stand in Brown County missing woman murder trial
A Catholic priest sprinkles ashes in a demonstration of the new practice for Ash Wednesday due...
Catholic churches modify Ash Wednesday rituals