“Hundreds of images” of child porn found in Iola investigation

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Iola man has been arrested in a child pornography investigation.

Henry Macdonald, 47, is facing a charge of Possession of Child Pornography, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 26, the Sheriff’s Office initiated an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On Feb. 10, officers executed a search warrant at Macdonald’s home in Iola. They recovered computers, USB drives and mobile phones.

Det. Sgt. Timothy Myers says investigators found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on those devices. Myers says the activity dated back several years.

If convicted, Macdonald faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The Iola Police Department assisted with the case.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.