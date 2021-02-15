How to watch the James Prokopovitz trial on wbay.com

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been nearly eight years since the disappearance of Brown County woman Victoria Prokopovitz. Now, her husband is standing trial for her murder.

A two-week jury trial commences Feb. 15 for James Prokopovitz, 75.

Prokopovitz is standing trial on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Resisting or Obstructing and Perjury. Prosecutors say Prokopovitz killed Victoria in April of 2013. Victoria’s body has never been located.

Each day, the trial is scheduled to commence at 8:15 a.m. in Brown County Court.

The jury is made up of nine women and six men. There are three alternates.

Prosecutors will argue that James Prokopovitz killed Victoria and had motive. They say he had access to a sludge pond containing industrial chemicals that would decompose a body.

