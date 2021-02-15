Advertisement

How to watch the James Prokopovitz trial on wbay.com

James Prokopovitz trial coverage
James Prokopovitz trial coverage(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been nearly eight years since the disappearance of Brown County woman Victoria Prokopovitz. Now, her husband is standing trial for her murder.

A two-week jury trial commences Feb. 15 for James Prokopovitz, 75.

Prokopovitz is standing trial on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Resisting or Obstructing and Perjury. Prosecutors say Prokopovitz killed Victoria in April of 2013. Victoria’s body has never been located.

Action 2 News plans to live stream the trial at https://www.wbay.com/livestream3/

You can also watch on the First Alert News app by following the Breaking News tab. Also, we’ll send push alerts directing app users to the daily coverage.

Each day, the trial is scheduled to commence at 8:15 a.m. in Brown County Court.

Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen has been following this story since the disappearance of Victoria Prokopovitz. She’ll have in depth coverage of the trial on Action 2 News.

The jury is made up of nine women and six men. There are three alternates.

Prosecutors will argue that James Prokopovitz killed Victoria and had motive. They say he had access to a sludge pond containing industrial chemicals that would decompose a body.

NOTE: We may break away from trial coverage for other live news as it happens. We will return to the trial once any additional coverage ends.

