Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic taking new registrations February 16

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center will let more people register for appointments starting Tuesday, Feb. 16.

“The next set of appointments is contingent on vaccine availability,” Appleton Public Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht wrote in a statement. “Due to limited supplies statewide, the number of appointments will vary from week to week.”

People can register online at www.foxcitiescovidvaccine.com or call (920) 399-2550.

People who have internet access, or have friends or family who have the internet and can help them register, are asked to register online to keep the phone line open for people who have no other option. Health officials say an estimated 60,000 people in Outagamie, Calumet and Winnebago counties don’t have internet access.

Due to the limited supply of vaccine, local health officials say they’re making an effort to reach people age 65 and older who are in racial minority groups or don’t have internet access. Statewide, 11.6% of white Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far compared to 3.3% of Black residents, 5.3% of Asians, and 8.1% of American Indians. The DHS says people of color have had a higher rate of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths compared to white people in Wisconsin.

“When the clinic’s vaccine supply is replenished, ongoing efforts will be made to ensure more equitable vaccine distribution, taking into account those without internet access as well as people of color who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said Eggebrecht.

People who register online will receive an email confirming their appointment. They’re advised to check your spam or junk mail folder if it didn’t seem to arrive. They’ll also receive an automated phone call.

The clinic is wrapping up vaccinations for 4,700 people who were overbooked due to an error in the initial round of registration. Most received a shot in the arm last week, and the last ones on the waiting list will be vaccinated on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.