Donations needed for homeless hygiene drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The annual Help for the Homeless Hygiene drive is underway.

The Family Radio Network hosts the event in Wisconsin.

Donations will be distributed to nearly 60 crisis agencies in Northeast Wisconsin.

These shelters need laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, toilet paper and other personal hygiene items.

The organizers will also accept samples or small bottles from hotels.

“Anything that is unopened we want. This is what’s so great about this drive because you have so many agencies. There are some agencies who are helping people who are literally homeless. So they can fit those little hotel shampoos and soaps in their backpacks and carry those around with them,” says Heidi Prahl, event coordinator.

Donations can be dropped off at Festival Foods and Walgreens stores. Some churches are collection places.

Money donations are welcome. CLICK HERE to donate online.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.