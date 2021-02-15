Advertisement

Donations needed for homeless hygiene drive

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The annual Help for the Homeless Hygiene drive is underway.

The Family Radio Network hosts the event in Wisconsin.

Donations will be distributed to nearly 60 crisis agencies in Northeast Wisconsin.

These shelters need laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, toilet paper and other personal hygiene items.

The organizers will also accept samples or small bottles from hotels.

“Anything that is unopened we want. This is what’s so great about this drive because you have so many agencies. There are some agencies who are helping people who are literally homeless. So they can fit those little hotel shampoos and soaps in their backpacks and carry those around with them,” says Heidi Prahl, event coordinator.

Donations can be dropped off at Festival Foods and Walgreens stores. Some churches are collection places.

Money donations are welcome. CLICK HERE to donate online.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
Low coronavirus case numbers continue, state reports one new death Sunday
Man hospitalized for exposure after driving off snowmobile trail
Wisconsin senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin (Source: WMTV)
Former President Trump, Senators Johnson and Baldwin react to impeachment trial vote
Wisconsin DNR to recommend harvest quota of 200 wolves
Money
Evers proposes $200 million to help small businesses recover from pandemic

Latest News

Resch Expo
Resch Expo hosts first event this weekend, the Green Bay Boat Show
Birch Street Center in Kimberly home to event venue and future coffee shop.
Downtown Kimberly event venue partnering with upcoming coffee shop to boost business
February 12 Birthday Club
February 12 Birthday Club
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports nearly 1.9 million absentee ballots have already...
Green Bay City Clerk hoping to utilize $730K on future election preps