DANGEROUS CHILLS, THEN SOME LAKE-EFFECT SNOW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The re-enforcing surge of arctic air is here... Dangerous wind chills of -20° to -40° will hang around through this morning. Yes, it’s cold enough for frostbite to develop on exposed skin, perhaps in less than 20 minutes. Please plan ahead and dress in layers, if you’re spending time outside today. While the wind chills will stay below zero through the afternoon, the actual high temperatures should get back into the positive single digits.

You’ll see sunshine mixed with some high clouds. Those clouds will tend to thicken up late in the day. With a brisk north-northeast wind running down the Lake Michigan shoreline, bands of lake-effect snow are expected to develop this evening. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from Manitowoc County and to the SOUTH for tonight, through noon tomorrow. A fluffy 1-4″ of snow is possible close to the I-43 corridor, where travel will likely become slippery into tomorrow morning.

Along with tomorrow’s tricky travel by the lakeshore, we’ll have another round of harsh wind chills in the teens and twenties below zero. However, there is an end in sight to this arctic air... Later this week, our highs will climb into the 20s, with possibly some lower 30s on Sunday!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Harsh wind chills. HIGH: 6

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lakeside snow with slippery travel. Late wind chills: -15° to -30°. LOW: -1

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Lakeside snow... 1-4″ totals possible. Subzero morning wind chills. HIGH: 15 LOW: -5

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. Maybe some flurries? HIGH: 21 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray flakes? HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

FRIDAY. Partly sunny. HIGH: 23 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 23 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken with a chance of snow. Warmer. HIGH: 31

