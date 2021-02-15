Advertisement

Crews battle intense fire at Outagamie County business; highway closed

Crews respond to a business fire in the Hortonville area. Feb. 15, 2021.
Crews respond to a business fire in the Hortonville area. Feb. 15, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Highway 15 is closed in the Hortonville area due to a fire at a business.

The eastbound and westbound lanes from County JJ to Greendale Rd are blocked in both directions.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recommends this alternate route: Eastbound traffic will take County M south to WIS 96. Then take WIS 96 east to WIS 76. Then take WIS 76 north back onto WIS 15. Westbound traffic will reverse this detour.

At about 2 a.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was called to a large fire at N2573 State Highway. The address is listed to Don E Parker Excavating Inc.

The Sheriff’s Office says the “large heavy equipment structure” was engulfed.

Local fire departments fought the fire under “extremely difficult weather conditions.” Wind chills are below zero this morning. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

Another complication was the flammable liquids and fuel tanks inside the building. They also cited the “overall intensity of the fire.”

There are no reports of injuries.

The following departments responded to the scene: Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Hortonville Fire Department, Ellington Fire and EMS, Greenville Fire Department, Dale Fire Department, Center Fire Department, Shiocton Fire Department, Black Creek Fire Department, Combined Locks Fire Department, Freedom Fire Department, Nichols Fire Department, Bear Creek Fire Department, Gold Cross, Outagamie County CERT, Hortonville Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Outagamie County Highway Department.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
Low coronavirus case numbers continue, state reports one new death Sunday
Man hospitalized for exposure after driving off snowmobile trail
Wisconsin senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin (Source: WMTV)
Former President Trump, Senators Johnson and Baldwin react to impeachment trial vote
Wisconsin DNR to recommend harvest quota of 200 wolves
Money
Evers proposes $200 million to help small businesses recover from pandemic

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More bitter cold temps
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More bitter cold temps
Photo: Brown County Jail
Opening statements Monday in Brown County missing woman homicide trial
A missing and murdered indigenous women and girls rally was held in Appleton on Sunday despite...
Dozens brave bitter cold and pandemic for missing and murdered indigenous women’s rally in Appleton
Appleton family thankful for community support as boy battles congenital heart disease
Appleton family thankful for community support as boy battles congenital heart disease