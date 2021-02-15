Crews battle intense fire at Outagamie County business; highway closed

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Highway 15 is closed in the Hortonville area due to a fire at a business.

The eastbound and westbound lanes from County JJ to Greendale Rd are blocked in both directions.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recommends this alternate route: Eastbound traffic will take County M south to WIS 96. Then take WIS 96 east to WIS 76. Then take WIS 76 north back onto WIS 15. Westbound traffic will reverse this detour.

At about 2 a.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was called to a large fire at N2573 State Highway. The address is listed to Don E Parker Excavating Inc.

The Sheriff’s Office says the “large heavy equipment structure” was engulfed.

Local fire departments fought the fire under “extremely difficult weather conditions.” Wind chills are below zero this morning. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

Another complication was the flammable liquids and fuel tanks inside the building. They also cited the “overall intensity of the fire.”

There are no reports of injuries.

The following departments responded to the scene: Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Hortonville Fire Department, Ellington Fire and EMS, Greenville Fire Department, Dale Fire Department, Center Fire Department, Shiocton Fire Department, Black Creek Fire Department, Combined Locks Fire Department, Freedom Fire Department, Nichols Fire Department, Bear Creek Fire Department, Gold Cross, Outagamie County CERT, Hortonville Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Outagamie County Highway Department.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Highway 15 is closed in the Hortonville area between County JJ and Greendale Road because of a fire at an excavating company. Officials don't know when it'll reopen. Highway 96 and County M are an alternate route. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/HepPY9OFto — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) February 15, 2021

