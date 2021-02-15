Catholic churches change Ash Wednesday ritual for pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay say Ash Wednesday will be observed differently this year because of the pandemic.

We were shown a demonstration Monday of how ashes will be sprinkled over a worshiper’s head instead of rubbed onto their forehead.

The diocese says churches will also continue observing social distancing and mask wearing.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been working with our parishes to make sure people are being safe or as safe as they can be. We’re moving forward in bold faith but prudent action, and this is one example of that,” Divine Worship Director Shaun Johnson explained.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a solemn Christian observance that lasts for about six weeks and concludes with Easter.

