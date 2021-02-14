Advertisement

Wisconsin Air National Guard to begin night training flights Monday

An F-16 flying out of Volk Field
An F-16 flying out of Volk Field(Volk Field/Camp Douglas)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the 115th Fighter Wing of Wisconsin’s Air National Guard will be doing evening training flights starting Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, the training flights will be done from February 15-18, as well as February 22-25.

Neighbors may see or hear F-16 fighter jets until about 10 p.m. on those days.

Authorities say pilots will follow flight paths created to make as little noise as possible to area residents.

Although training flights normally happen during daytime hours, pilots and maintenance personnel are required to do evening and nighttime operations as part of their readiness.

