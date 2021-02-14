Advertisement

WIAA releases 2021 girls basketball re-seeded sectional brackets

Sectional games to be played Feb. 18 and 20
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association 2021 State Girls Basketball Tournament with...
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association 2021 State Girls Basketball Tournament with games scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has posted the re-seeding sectional brackets for the 2021 Girls Basketball Tournament Series Sunday. The Upcoming sectional games will be played February 18 and 20.

D1 Sectional Bracket

D2 Sectional Bracket

D3 Sectional Bracket

D4 Sectional Bracket

D5 Sectional Bracket

The State Tournament semifinal pairings will be determined by reseeding all four teams. The State championship games will be played Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 25-27 at two different sites. One site is the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis. and the other will be the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

