WIAA releases 2021 girls basketball re-seeded sectional brackets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has posted the re-seeding sectional brackets for the 2021 Girls Basketball Tournament Series Sunday. The Upcoming sectional games will be played February 18 and 20.

D1 Sectional Bracket

D2 Sectional Bracket

D3 Sectional Bracket

D4 Sectional Bracket

D5 Sectional Bracket

The State Tournament semifinal pairings will be determined by reseeding all four teams. The State championship games will be played Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 25-27 at two different sites. One site is the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis. and the other will be the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis.

