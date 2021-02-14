Non-surgical treatment targets loss of smell and taste

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - 66-year-old Norman Thorsbakken hasn’t had smell or taste in three years.

Norman recalls what he misses most: “The smell of a campfire and bacon on a grill.”

He says that with no apparent reason, his smell and taste completely disappeared. And while it wasn’t COVID-19 related at all, doctors didn’t have an answer for him.

It wasn’t until he met Dr. Todd Meyer, an Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist of Wisconsin in Appleton, when Norman learned he suffers from Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is an inflammatory disease that affects the nasal sinuses.

Dr. Todd Meyer says CRS is a common condition that some people don’t even know they have.

“It affects 1 in 8 adults,” said Dr. Meyer.

Dr. Meyer says many mistake the signs and symptoms of CRS with common allergies.

But, there is a new non-surgical procedure that can help, called Sinuva.

Dr. Meyer says Sinuva is a bio-absorbable stun that goes into the nose area between the eyes that he says stays in place for approximately ninety days.

Norman tells Action 2 News you can’t tell the implants are there, “they don’t have any side affects, it’s just so easy.”

The procedure is performed in an office setting while the patient is wide awake.

Dr. Meyer says compared to a nasal spray/rinse or medication, the Sinuva is a an easy option.

“Once it’s in, you let the medicine do its job,” said Dr. Meyer.

After sixty days, Sinuva brought Norman’s sense of smell and taste back.

He recalls the moment it came back while he was driving home one night, stopping his car in his cul-de-sack when he smelled a campfire.

Norman says it was the greatest moment for him.

“I smelled that campfire and tears came to my eyes.”

Ultimately, he was shocked this small device made such a huge impact.

“I have part of my life back that I thought was going to be gone.”

Now, Norman can get back to the things he misses most, like campfires and mowing the lawn.

Anyone interested in Sinuva can sign up to get more information and contact Dr. Todd Meyer at the Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists of Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to learn about Sinuva, and HERE for the ENT website. You can also call 920-969-1768.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.