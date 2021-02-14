MORE DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR TODAY

It is a dangerously cold morning again in NE Wisconsin. Wind Chill warnings or advisories are in effect until noon today for wind chills of -25° to -40°. This afternoon, wind chills will still be in the -15° to -25° range. Some snow covered roads will also persist into Sunday afternoon and evening. We’ve started out the day with some sunshine, but clouds will increase this evening. Highs will struggle to reach 0 north of Green Bay with low single digits to the south. Winds will be brisk at 10-15 mph... keeping daytime wind chills in the negative teens.

We will continue a First Alert Weather Day into Monday for this stretch of dangerously cold air. Lows Sunday night will be similar to tonight’s, and wind chills will range from -20 to -45. Highs Monday afternoon should get back into positive territory with a mix of sun and clouds.

Lows at night will continue to run below zero through Wednesday morning. Afternoon temperatures will get progressively warmer this week with teens on Tuesday and highs near 20 on Wednesday! Temperatures will remain below average next week, but by the weekend... we should at least get highs back into the mid 20s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-15 MPH

MONDAY: N 5-15 MPH

VALENTINE’S DAY: Dangerous wind chills. Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. NW wind 10-15 mph. HIGH: 3

TONIGHT: Dangerous wind chills continue. Partly cloudy skies. LOW: -12

MONDAY: More harsh wind chills. Blustery at times with a mix of sun and clouds. N wind 5-15 mph. HIGH: 6 LOW: -5

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun with Lakeside flakes possible. HIGH: 14 LOW: -3

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. Not quite as cold. HIGH: 20 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy... seasonably cold, but milder than it’s been lately!! HIGH: 23 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Temps still below average. HIGH: 22 LOW: 4

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, but slightly milder. HIGH: 23

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.