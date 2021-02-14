Man hospitalized for exposure after driving off snowmobile trail

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a 21-year-old Hortonville man is recovering from injuries related to cold exposure after he drove off a snowmobile path.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified by Hortonville Police at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday of three snowmobilers who didn’t arrive at their Hortonville destination from the Shiocton area.

Contact was eventually made with two of the snowmobilers, however one of the snowmobilers, identified as a 21-year-old Hortonville man, was still missing.

Deputies, as well as other members of law enforcement and fire departments, began searching snowmobile trails in that area.

Around 5 a.m., the 21-year-old man was dropped off at home while searches were still being done.

The Sheriff’s Office says after investigating, they found the man had driven off the path and walked to a home for help. He was then taken to an area hospital for his cold exposure related injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.