Huber walkaway with ties to Fond du Lac found, detained

JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say they have found and detained a Dodge County inmate who walked away from Huber release after nearly two weeks of searching for him.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old David Pirtle was taken into custody by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Saturday, February 13.

The Sheriff’s Office says arrangements are being made to return Pirtle to the Dodge County Jail.

As Action 2 News previously reported, Pirtle was serving a sentence with Huber release for Operating While Intoxicated and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.

Authorities had first reported Pirtle was a walk away on February 2.

