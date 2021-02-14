Green Bay Police Dept. raising money for K9 memorial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our furry friend and local K9 celebrity, Pyro, made Valentine’s Day Weekend very special for the community.

The Green Bay Police Department held an event where people were able to purchase a Valentine’s Day card signed by Pyro himself, as well as a photo-op.

Officers said they are using the money from Saturday’s event toward a memorial that will stand in front of the Green Bay Police Department to honor the K-9′s who have served our community.

“It’s very neat to have the recognition of the hard work and service that these k-9′s have put in for the city of green bay. And not only for the k-9′s but the handlers also that have taken care of these dogs that they actually become another member of our family,” said Joe Merrill, Green Bay Community Police Department.

Pyro gained the hearts of many in 2019 after he was stabbed and nearly died on duty. He has since then a full recovery and continues to serve the community.

